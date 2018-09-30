Image copyright Google Image caption The disorder took place outside the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, police said

An officer was injured after disorder broke out following a match between Coventry City and Sunderland.

West Midlands Police said it happened outside the Ricoh Arena in Coventry following the fixture on Saturday.

The force said trouble flared as fans left the arena. One officer was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

A man aged 22 from Sunderland has been charged with being drunk and disorderly and is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates' Court on 16 October.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101, the force added.