Image copyright Google Image caption The event was held three times a year on land at Thickthorn in Kenilworth

A horse fair which attracts thousands of travellers to a Warwickshire town has been scrapped after complaints and traffic disruption, a council said.

Kenilworth Horse Fair has been held legally three times a year on private land at Thickthorn since 2001.

Council leader Andrew Mobbs said after "many years of problems", the council, police and the landowner agreed last weekend's event there "was the last".

Some members of the public said they have enjoyed attending the event.

Conservative-run Warwick District Council said despite extra policing and traffic management "the tri-annual event has often caused disruption to the town's residents, businesses and visitors".

Mr Mobbs said: "After many years of problems relating to the horse fair, I am pleased for the people of Kenilworth that our recent efforts supported by the police have led to the agreement that this event will no longer take place.

"Now that the agreement has been made, all parties will continue to work together to maintain good relationships within our community."

Image copyright Google Image caption The horse fair often caused disruption to traffic on Warwick Road in Kenilworth town centre

Mr Mobbs pointed to "incidents during July 2017" as a particular problem and local media reported there had been complaints of anti-social behaviour.

Warwickshire Police said at the time its special constables "carried out reassurance patrols" ahead of the event on land at the junction with the A46 Warwick Bypass and the A456 Leamington Road.

The force usually warned of traffic delays and advised drivers to take alternative routes when the event was on.

The long-running fair was praised on the event's Facebook page.

One man, Roger Penny said the event was a "time of very great enjoyment, making friends, meeting old friends and most of all for me a gauja (not a Gypsy) being part, for a few days, of an ancient and proud culture which ought to be preserved and encouraged."