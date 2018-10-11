Image copyright Andrew Dahring Image caption Andrew Dahring with his wife Nancy and youngest son Trevor one month after the shooting

A West Midlands firefighter has been reunited on-air with an American police officer a year after he helped save his life during a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Sheriff Andrew Dahring was shot when Stephen Paddock opened fire on a music festival - killing 58 people.

Warwickshire fire fighter Tony Dumbleton was at nearby hotel and ran to Mr Dahring's aid.

Mr Dumbleton said the radio reunion prompted a "rush of emotion".

Speaking to BBC Radio Coventry and Warwickshire on Thursday, Mr Dahring who suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, said he and his wife were running away from the line of fire and had just been refused care by a passing ambulance when Mr Dumbleton stepped in.

"I was shot, no shirt on, covered in blood. You came out of the glass doors [of the hotel] and said 'I'm a medic from England, can I help you?'

"You were the first one to offer help. Yours were the first helpful words we had heard that night."

Some 22,000 people were attending the open-air music festival on 1 October 2017 by the Las Vegas strip when the shots were fired.

Image copyright Tony Dumbleton Image caption Tony Dumbleton pictured on 28 September 2017 at Santa Barbara Zoo whilst travelling down from San Francisco to Vegas

The gunman, 64, who had set up a firing point in the Mandalay Bay Hotel overlooking the festival, shot himself dead as police stormed his suite.

Mr Dumbleton, who was staying at the MGM Grand hotel at the time, said he had spent time in therapy after the shooting.

Addressing Mr Dahring he said: "There's so much to piece together still but the main thing is that you're okay and your family are too."

Mr Dahring credits Mr Dumbleton for making sure he was around to celebrate the birth of his grandchild and he and his wife's wedding anniversary.

Mr Dahring's wife added that she wanted to "thank him for his kindness and for helping us who were hurt and scared. He should be proud of himself."