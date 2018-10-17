Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The security bollards will run along Waterside in Stratford-upon-Avon

Anti-terror bollards are to be put up in the area around the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

They will be installed by Warwickshire County Council along Waterside, Stratford-upon-Avon, as a trial measure initially.

It is in response to heightened awareness nationally and there is no "specific" threat to the town, the council said.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) said it welcomed the trial measure.

The bollards are similar to a project that has already been put in place on Henley Street in the town.

Under the scheme, bollards will be put in place from the bottom of Sheep Street to Chapel Lane in November, to protect people in Bancroft Gardens near the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

It will require changes to Sheep Street to make it partly one-way.

The scheme is an experiment which the council will monitor before making any permanent changes to traffic around the Waterside area.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The bollards will stretch along Waterside from the bottom of Sheep Street to Chapel Lane

Chris Phillips, former head of the National Counter Terrorism Security Office, said he believes it is a good idea.

He said: "Crowded places are attractive targets, and it is really important that everyone does their bit."

Fiona Loveland, head of facilities at the RSC, said the company had been working with the council on the project.

"We want to make sure we are doing all we can to keep visitors and our staff safe, and welcome this temporary traffic order as a trial measure to protect areas where lots of people gather," she said.