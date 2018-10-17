Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The deaths of Daniel Shaw (L) and John Robbins (R) are linked, police said

Two men have been named as suspects by police investigating two murders they believe are linked.

John Robbins, 33, who went missing from Coventry on 21 March, is believed to have been tortured before his death. His body has not been found.

His disappearance has been linked to the death of Daniel Shaw, 28, who died after being shot in the Tile Hill area of the city four days later.

Two men, Ben Whyley and Ryan Hobday, are wanted in connection with the case.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ryan Hobday (L) and Ben Whyley (R) have been named as suspects in the double murder

Both men, aged 29 and from Coventry, have not been seen since the time of the murders, police said.

Mr Robbins is believed to have been kidnapped and tortured after he went missing from Tile Hill.

West Midlands Police said it now knows he was taken to Mr Shaw's home in Torrington Avenue before Mr Shaw was shot outside his address on 25 March.

Two days after Mr Robbins disappeared, his dog Rogan was found about four miles from Tile Hill at Crackley Woods. Police have searched the woods extensively for a body, but one has not been found.

Image copyright Google Image caption Crackley Woods, where Mr Robbins' dog was found, is about four miles from Tile Hill

On 22 March, a burnt out BMW was found close to the entrance to the woods and police believe it could be linked to the murders.

The force has also launched an appeal to trace a potential witness spotted on CCTV who may have witnessed Mr Shaw being shot.

In a direct appeal to the public, Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett said the victims' families are "devastated".

"I need the community of Coventry to stand up to those causing fear and intimidation where you live and stop this from happening again," he said.

"Two innocent men have lost their lives in the most horrific circumstances, please do the right thing and get in touch."