Image copyright Matthew Cairns Image caption Up to 70 firefighters battled the blaze at the trampoline park

About 70 firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a trampoline adventure park on Thursday morning.

Flames engulfed the RedKangaroo attraction in Coventry at 02:00 BST.

Crews have contained the fire on School Lane, Exhall, with 20 firefighters remaining to damp down a site that appears, on fire service photos, to be gutted.

The cause is under investigation and no injuries have been reported, the fire service says.

Image copyright Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Flames ripped through the attraction

According to its website, RedKangaroo says it offers family "trampoline experiences" that, in addition to traditional bounce apparatus, include a "bright and bonkers world of gladiator beams" and "ninja warrior courses".

Neil McElvenny, group commander at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The fire has been safely extinguished, however crews remain on site to damp down.

"Investigations into the cause of the fire continue. No injuries have been reported."

Police said the area surrounding the site would be closed for "some time".