Tree crash victim was 28-year-old man from Wellesbourne
- 22 October 2018
A 28-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving crashed into a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday night's crash on Newbold Road, Warwickshire, between Wellesbourne, where police said he was from, and Newbold Pacey.
The Warwickshire force said a passenger in the car, a 24-year-old man, was seriously injured.
The Ford Focus left the road and hit the tree at about 22:30 BST, added police, appealing for information.