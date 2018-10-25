Image copyright Getty Images Image caption PC Sunil Narr is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm

A police officer has appeared in court accused of assaulting a man who was allegedly struck over the head with a baton.

PC Sunil Narr, 31, from the West Midlands force, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

At Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday, he was granted unconditional bail.

The charge relates to an incident in Hillfields, Coventry, when a man was detained following a police pursuit.

PC Narr has not been suspended, but "taken off front line duties", West Midlands Police says.

He is due to appear before Birmingham Crown Court on 22 November.