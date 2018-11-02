Murder arrest over Wellesbourne caravan fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a caravan fire in Warwickshire.
The 48-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene of the blaze at Newlands Caravan Park in Loxley Lane, Wellesbourne.
A 65-year-old man, from Wellesbourne, has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at about 22:15 GMT on Thursday.
The cause of the fire is being treated as unexplained, police said.
The Warwickshire force said police were investigating the incident as an unexplained death.