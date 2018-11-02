Coventry & Warwickshire

Murder arrest over Wellesbourne caravan fire

  • 2 November 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a caravan fire in Warwickshire.

The 48-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene of the blaze at Newlands Caravan Park in Loxley Lane, Wellesbourne.

A 65-year-old man, from Wellesbourne, has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at about 22:15 GMT on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is being treated as unexplained, police said.

The Warwickshire force said police were investigating the incident as an unexplained death.

