A woman was declared dead at the scene on Thursday

A murder suspect arrested in connection with a woman's death following a caravan fire has been released under investigation, police say.

The 48-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene of the blaze at Newlands Caravan Park in Loxley Lane, Wellesbourne, Warwickshire.

It happened at about 22:15 GMT on Thursday.

Police announced the following day a 65-year-old man from Wellesbourne had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, the Warwickshire force says, adding it is treating the incident as an unexplained death.