Schoolboy hit by car near to Coventry school
- 5 November 2018
A schoolboy was injured when he was struck by a car near to a school in Coventry.
The crash happened near to Bablake School in Coundon Road at just after 08:00 GMT.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance for further assessment and treatment, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
An ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.