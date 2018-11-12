Image caption Earlier this year residents and traders said the town was among many fighting the loss of key retailers and decline

A £7.5m scheme to rejuvenate Nuneaton town centre has been announced.

The plans focus on development in Vicarage Street and around the railway station and aim to create a "vibrant gateway" to the Warwickshire town.

Specific details have not yet been revealed but public spaces will be improved and investments made to the transport infrastructure.

Transforming Nuneaton aims to create an "attractive and prosperous town," the borough and county councils said.

Julie Jackson, Labour leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, said it had a "clear vision" for the town.

"We want to demonstrate high quality, vibrancy and creativity at every level, we want to inspire people with our plans and I think that we've made a very good start by attracting such a major cash injection."

Image copyright Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council Image caption The councils said the focus would be be on developments including Horiba MIRA Technology Park and the growth of the Bermuda Park site

Izzi Seccombe, leader of Conservative-run Warwickshire County Council hopes the funding "will act as a catalyst" to attracting private sector investment to the town.

Residents and traders said earlier this year the town was among many fighting the loss of key retailers and decline.

However, Green party councillor Keith Kondakor said it was "wishy washy" as specific details has not been revealed.

He said he had seen more details of the scheme and believed these should be revealed to the public.

"They haven't revealed any details so it is wishy washy and woolly," he said.

The BBC has approached the Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council leader of the opposition for comment.

The scheme has been funded by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP).