Image caption A five-year-old boy was critically injured in the house fire

An arson suspect has been arrested over a house fire that critically injured a five-year-old boy and hurt a woman and two other children.

All four suffered burns in the blaze which happened at about 03:00 BST on Thursday at property on Wentworth Road, Rugby.

The woman, 28, is believed to be the children's mother.

A 21-year-old man from Rugby has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Warwickshire Police says it is treating the fire as suspicious and is working with the fire service to establish its cause.

The five-year-old is in a critical but stable condition in hospital, according to the force, which said the other children - a boy, 10, and girl, eight - were also receiving hospital treatment, along with the adult.

Image caption The community has been praised for its actions before emergency services arrived

Det Insp Paul Thompson has thanked the community for helping the woman and children while the emergency services were on their way.

On Thursday, neighbours reported hearing a woman frantically calling for help.

The semi-detached home suffered "significant fire damage", according to the ambulance service.