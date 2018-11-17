Image caption A five-year-old boy was critically injured in the house fire

A man held on suspicion of arson after three children and a woman were injured in a house fire has been released.

One child, a five-year-old boy, is critical but stable after the fire on Thursday in Wentworth Road, Rugby.

A girl of eight, a 10-year-old boy and a woman believed to be their mother are being treated for burns in hospital.

Warwickshire Police said a 21-year-old man from Rugby held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has been bailed until December,

Officers said they will continue to investigate the circumstances around the blaze.

Image caption The community has been praised for its actions before emergency services arrived

Locals have launched an appeal for donations of clothes, toys and other items to help the family, who lost many of their possessions in the blaze.

A drop-off point has been created at the Benn Partnership Centre, in Railway Terrace, Rugby.

Det Insp Paul Thompson has thanked the community for helping the woman and children while the emergency services were on their way.