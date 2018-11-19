Man hung off windscreen as van stolen in Coventry
- 19 November 2018
A man has been left with critical injuries after trying to stop a van being stolen.
The injured man hung off the windscreen of a white Transit van but it was driven off, leaving him injured on the ground, police said. His condition is said to be life-threatening.
The incident happened at the junction of Caludon Road and Swan Lane in Coventry during the early afternoon.
Any witnesses should contact West Midlands Police or Crimestoppers.
