A man has been left with critical injuries after trying to stop a van being stolen.

The injured man hung off the windscreen of a white Transit van but it was driven off, leaving him injured on the ground, police said. His condition is said to be life-threatening.

The incident happened at the junction of Caludon Road and Swan Lane in Coventry during the early afternoon.

Any witnesses should contact West Midlands Police or Crimestoppers.

