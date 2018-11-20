A man has been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and human trafficking offences.

The 55-year-old, who is a Romanian national, was detained at a residential address north of Coventry on Tuesday.

Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) received intelligence indicating a man had allegedly been trafficking and exploiting workers.

The BBC understands the case centres around workers being provided to a recruitment agency and their wages.

No victims have so far been discovered by the GLAA, which works in partnership to protect vulnerable and exploited workers.

The operation, also involving neighbourhood officers from West Midlands Police, saw a search of the home carried out.

GLAA investigating Officer, Martin Plimmer, said: "We would urge anyone who believes someone is the victim of modern slavery and human trafficking to get in touch with us."