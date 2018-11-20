Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The deaths of Daniel Shaw (L) and John Robbins (R) are linked, police said

A woman has been arrested and bailed in connection with a double murder in Coventry.

Police believe the deaths of Daniel Shaw, 28, who was shot dead in the city, and John Robbins, 33, are linked.

The 21-year-old woman was arrested at 08:40 GMT on suspicion of assisting a man police believe played a part in the killings.

"It's suspected she may have assisted a man understood to be a prime suspect in the case," West Midlands Police said.

The woman was arrested in the Tile Hill area and questioned over the murder of Mr Shaw and the disappearance of Mr Robbins.

'Significant progress'

She was bailed until a date in December when she will be further questioned.

The bail conditions include surrendering her passport and sleeping at a specified address, police said.

Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett said: "We have made significant progress with this complex investigation… this arrest is the latest development.

"I have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation but we need the community of Coventry to stand up to those causing fear and intimidation where you live and stop this from happening again."

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Robbins' dog was found at Crackley Woods, which is about four miles from Tile Hill

Mr Shaw was found dead with gunshot injuries to his chest in Copland Place, Tile Hill, on 25 March.

Officers also believe Mr Robbins, who went missing on 21 March, was murdered after being kidnapped and tortured. His body has not been found.

Two men, aged 22 and 47, arrested on suspicion of his murder, have been released pending further investigation.