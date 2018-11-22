PC to stand trial over Coventry 'baton assault'
A police officer has denied assaulting a man who was allegedly struck over the head with a baton.
PC Sunil Narr, 31, from West Midlands Police, denies assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was granted unconditional bail at Birmingham Crown Court ahead of a trial listed for next June.
The allegation relates to an incident when a man was detained following a police pursuit in Hillfields, Coventry.
PC Narr has not been suspended, but "taken off front-line duties", West Midlands Police said.