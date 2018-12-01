Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The deaths of Daniel Shaw (L) and John Robbins (R) are linked, police said

A man arrested in Spain over a double murder has been released on bail, West Midlands Police said.

The 29-year-old was held over the murder of Daniel Shaw, 28, in Coventry and the disappearance of Johnny Robbins, 33, four days later.

Police had named suspects Ben Whyley and Ryan Hobday, both 29, but said they had gone "off the radar" or feared they may be dead.

It is understood the detained man is one of the suspects previously named.

A police spokeswoman said he had been released on police bail and must report back by the end of December.

The suspect was returned to the UK for questioning following his arrest in Southern Spain on Thursday.

Mr Shaw was shot dead in Tile Hill on 25 March while Mr Robbins, who is presumed dead, has never been found.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ryan Hobday (L) and Ben Whyley (R) have been named as suspects in the double murder

His dog Rogan was found two days after his disappearance, about four miles from Tile Hill at Crackley Woods.

When Mr Whyley and Mr Hobday were named as suspects, detectives said "proof-of-life" inquiries on both suspects had drawn a blank.

It is thought they may have been involved with a criminal gang in the area "that has a grip on" the Tile Hill area of Coventry.

A 21-year-old woman, arrested earlier this month on suspicion of assisting a prime suspect in the murders, was bailed until December.