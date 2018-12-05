Coventry & Warwickshire

Coventry North West MP Geoffrey Robinson has mini-stroke

  • 5 December 2018
Geoffrey Robinson Image copyright UK Parliament
Image caption The MP for Coventry North West said he was "recovering well" (archive image above)

A Coventry MP has undergone surgery after suffering a mini-stroke.

Geoffrey Robinson, 80, who has been the MP for Coventry North West since 1976, said he was "recovering well".

Writing on Twitter, the Labour MP said he had undergone a minor heart operation but would be back in Parliament next week to vote over Brexit.

Mr Robinson is a former Paymaster General and a former chairman of Jaguar and Coventry City FC.

Mini-stroke symptoms are the same as for stroke but last no longer than 24 hours.

Symptoms include facial weakness, such as drooping mouth or eyes, arm weakness, and speech problems.

