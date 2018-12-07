Image copyright Karly Bedding Image caption Officers have been conducting house-to-house inquiries after the shooting in Chepstow Road, Willenhall

A man has been shot dead in Coventry, West Midlands Police said.

The unnamed victim was found seriously injured by officers called to an address in Chepstow Close, Willenhall, at 01:00 GMT.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified. House-to-house and CCTV inquiries are being carried out.

An area around Chepstow Close, near the junction with Stretton Avenue, remains cordoned off.