Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Price was hit in Barras Lane, Coventry

A man has been jailed for 10 years for causing the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a stolen car in Coventry.

Leigh Price, 38, was hit by a Chevrolet Captiva - stolen at knifepoint just minutes before - in Barras Lane in Earlsdon and died in hospital in July.

Jason Harris, 26, had previously admitted several offences at Warwick Crown Court.

Co-accused Gerry Fawkner was handed six years in jail for robbery and having an article with a blade or point.

Fawkner, 23, of Almond Tree Avenue, Coventry, had also previously pleaded guilty.

Harris, of Chevral Avenue, Radford, was jailed for 10 years after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving, robbery, having an offensive weapon, having no licence and no insurance.

Mr Price's family said his death came "as a huge shock" and they felt "devastated."

At the time, Det Sgt Alan Hands, from West Midlands Police, said Mr Price had been "simply making his way home."