Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police have named Addison Packeer as the shooting victim

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead in Coventry.

Addison Packeer, 27, was found with serious head injuries at an address in Chepstow Close, Willenhall, on Friday.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning, West Midlands Police said.

A 44-year-old previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released pending further investigations.

Image caption Officers conducted house-to-house inquiries after the shooting in Chepstow Close, Willenhall

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Packeer died from a gunshot wound, detectives said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, of West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: "We have been following a number of lines of enquiry and this arrest is a significant step forward in our investigation.

"I would still urge anyone with information, and who has not spoken to us already, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.