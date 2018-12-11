Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Addison Packeer died from a gunshot wound

A 25-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a man was shot dead in Coventry.

Addison Packeer, 27, was found with serious head injuries at an address in Chepstow Close, Willenhall, on Friday.

Jordan Bassett, of Tintagel Close, Willenhall, has been charged with manslaughter and possession of a firearm, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Bassett will appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

A 44-year-old was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released pending further investigations.

Image caption Officers conducted house-to-house inquiries after the shooting in Chepstow Close, Willenhall

