Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Police said the victim was hit near the community centre, close to Lidl

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was knocked down and killed.

The 64-year-old victim was in Foleshill Road, Coventry, near a community centre, when she was hit by a blue car just after 16:00 GMT on Friday.

West Midlands Police said she suffered very serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The arrested man, aged 49, stopped at the scene and failed a breath test.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "The victim is a local lady and her next of kin has been notified. Our thoughts are with them at this very sad time."

