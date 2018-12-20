Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Jonathan Cramp was convicted of murder and sentenced to life

A "lonely and vulnerable" man was killed in his flat by a man he had thought of as a friend, police said.

Jonathan Cramp, 37, killed Julian Perry, 39, in a brutal attack in Bedworth on 23 June.

Cramp claimed there was an altercation and had been acting in self defence, but a jury disagreed following a three-week trial at Warwick Crown Court.

He was found guilty of murder and will serve a minimum term of 18 years and 200 days.

Warwickshire Police said Mr Perry, who suffered from mental health issues, died from multiple injuries.

Cramp, of no fixed abode but residing in Nuneaton, was arrested the day after the attack, police said.

CCTV showed Cramp going to Mr Perry's address at Adelaide Court, Croft Pool, on the night of the incident. Cramp's blood stained clothes were also seized by police, they said.

Det Sgt Andy Denny from the Warwickshire Police Major Investigation Unit said Mr Perry had been exploited by Cramp and other people he thought were friends.

"Julian was lonely and was just happy to socialise with anyone who showed an interest in him. Sadly for him, his so-called friends exploited his vulnerable nature. "During our investigation we heard that Julian was treated as a stranger in his own flat.

"Cramp claimed he had been acting in self defence but we showed that the brutal and sustained nature of the attack went well beyond self defence, and the jury agreed."

