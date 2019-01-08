Image copyright Warwick District Council Image caption The nearest outdoor pools to Kenilworth are about 30 miles (48 km) away, say campaigners

Campaigners have urged a council to reconsider its plans to close a town's outdoor pool.

Kenilworth's lido would be replaced by a new training pool beside its existing inside pool under proposals.

But a campaign group says the town has had an outdoor pool at Abbey Fields for 123 years and an alternative plan to restore it has "overwhelming support".

Warwick District Council said its consultation found a "year-round" pool would better suit schools and the area.

The authority's new pool would access an outside terrace in the summer months and include water features for younger children.

Restore Kenilworth Lido said closure would mark the end of an era.

Image copyright Warwick District Council Image caption The council had 522 responses to its public consultation on revamping leisure facilities in Kenilworth, which it expects to cost up to £24m

Jane Green, of the group, said: "An outdoor pool brings complete joy, fun, happiness and memories."

She said people at a "large and enthusiastic" meeting on Saturday called for the council to defer its plan.

The campaign group want a larger, 25m pool built next to a cafe.

According to the council, 38% of 522 consultation respondents supported retaining the outdoor pool; 30% wanted a new indoor pool and the remaining third expressed no preference. Meanwhile, a quarter of all respondents supported a new 25m outdoor pool.

Ms Green said the consultation offered only "two rigid options" and was "enormously confusing".

The council described its plans as "innovative" and said a lido would cost more to run, while a number of swimming clubs spoken to believed a second inside pool would be better for teaching.

The proposals are recommended for approval and go before the council's executive on Wednesday.

