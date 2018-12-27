Prakash Kaur named as Coventry woman killed in crash
The family of a woman who was killed after being hit by a car say she was "loved and well-known".
Prakash Kaur, 64, was struck by a blue Subaru car in Foleshill Road, Coventry, on 14 December at about 16:00 GMT.
West Midlands Police said she suffered very serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
"She gave her time in abundance to help others, she will be a huge loss to the community and her family," relatives said in tribute.
A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.