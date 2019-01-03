Coventry & Warwickshire

Rugby teenager critical after 'taking ecstasy' on New Year's Eve

  • 3 January 2019
A 16-year-old boy is critically ill after it is believed he took high-purity ecstasy on New Year's Eve, police said.

He was found unconscious on Bilton Road, Rugby, by a passer-by who flagged down a police car.

Officers gave the boy first aid until paramedics arrived and seized a quantity of tablets from the scene.

They say the drugs, which are stamped with the Audi logo and the letters 'AU', contain high-purity MDMA.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics were called at 21:43 GMT and treated him at the scene before taking him to University Hospital Coventry.

Det Insp Dave Andrews, from Warwickshire Police, said: "We strongly advise anyone to consider the consequences of taking any illegal substance; both in terms of their health and the legal consequences.

"We're particularly concerned in this case because of the discovery of high-purity ecstasy. I would urge anyone with ecstasy matching the description of that seized not to take it.

"We have launched a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances leading up to the boy being taken ill and whether any criminal actions contributed to his condition."

