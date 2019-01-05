Man shot dead in Coventry during police operation
- 5 January 2019
A man has been shot dead by police officers during an "intelligence-led" operation in Coventry, West Midlands Police has said.
Armed officers executed a warrant at an address in Burnaby Road in the city at about 18:20 GMT on Friday.
One man was shot by police and pronounced dead at the scene while two others were detained, the force said.
The area remains cordoned off and the watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed.