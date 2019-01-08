Image copyright Other Image caption Sean Fitzgerald was named locally as the man who had been shot dead by police

A 31-year-old man who was shot by police died from a single wound to the chest, an investigation has found.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said no weapons were recovered from the scene where Sean Fitzgerald was killed.

Armed police executed a warrant after an "intelligence-led" operation at an address in Burnaby Road, Coventry, on Friday and shot Mr Fitzgerald.

Two men arrested after the raid have since been released.

The IOPC said Mr Fitzgerald was shot by an officer from West Midlands Police as he emerged from the rear of the property while police were entering through the front.

Image caption Approximately 50 houses were cordoned off after the raid

"At this stage we have confirmed Mr Fitzgerald was shot once in the chest by a firearms officer," IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said.

"Our investigation will focus on the actions and decision-making of the officers involved at the scene and the intelligence provided for the planning and carrying out of the operation."

IOPC investigators were sent to the scene immediately after Mr Fitzgerald was shot at about 18:20 GMT.

Since then, it said it has overseen forensic examinations and searches of the property and had carried out house to house inquiries.

Body-worn footage from officers, including the officer who shot Mr Fitzgerald, is also to be reviewed.