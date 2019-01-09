Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they were working with Highways England to keep disruption to motorists to a minimum

A pedestrian has been hit and killed on the M42, leading to the closure of a section of the motorway.

The northbound route in Warwickshire between junctions 10, for Tamworth, and 11, for Appleby Magna, has been shut since the early hours.

One southbound lane remains closed, with queues of about an hour reported, and the northbound side is expected to be completely shut for several hours.

The pedestrian was a man aged in his 20s, Warwickshire Police said.

The force said officers had been called at about 02:50 GMT.

Supt Richard Long said: "We're working with Highways England to keep disruption to motorists to a minimum.

"However, there will be delays this morning and we would urge motorists to find an alternative route if they can."