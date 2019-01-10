Image copyright Warwick District Council Image caption The outdoor pool at Abbey Fields will shut permanently after a vote by the authority's executive

Plans to close a town's outdoor pool, which have been opposed by campaigners, have been given the go-ahead.

A new all-year-round family pool beside an existing inside pool is being planned in Kenilworth, following the Warwick District Council vote.

The town has had an outdoor pool at Abbey Fields for 123 years and closure would mark the end of an era, a campaign group has said.

There were "Shame on you" shouts from the public gallery after the decision.

Campaigners said a meeting would take place on Saturday.

The planned family pool had "the potential to be opened up in the summer months to give direct access to an outside terrace" and would help to meet "the substantial demand locally for more swimming lessons", the council said.

Abbey Fields' outdoor pool will shut permanently after the vote by the authority's executive on Wednesday.

The green light was given to further design work on plans to extend Kenilworth's leisure facilities, including building a new leisure centre with a six-court sports hall and gym on the site of the Castle Farm Recreation Centre.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.