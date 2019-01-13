Image copyright Paul Beard Image caption Dr Christopher Ball-Nossa was found to be in possession of more than 1,500 indecent images, stills and movies

A junior doctor faces being struck off after indecent images of young children were found on his laptop.

Dr Christopher Ball-Nossa was working at Coventry's University Hospital in June at the time the images were found.

Police found 1,520 indecent images, stills and movies, with some being category A, the most serious of images.

Ball-Nossa, 35, pleaded guilty to six charges of making indecent images of children and was given a two-year community order.

Prosecuting, Anthony Cartin said Ball-Nossa's wife had raised concerns to police about material she found on his laptop when she borrowed it.

Ball-Nossa was living in Coventry and working at the University Hospital at the time of the offences

He told Warwick Crown Court that having been handed his laptop, police officers arrested Ball-Nossa at his place of work and seized a second laptop from his home.

Mitigating, Richard Gibbs told the court Ball-Nossa had qualified two years previously and had been hoping to work as a GP.

"As a result of these offences, that career has gone," he said.

"He has been suspended by the General Medical Council and will almost certainly be struck off."

His marriage had also ended, Mr Gibbs added.

Sentencing him, Judge Peter Cooke said some of the images were "no more than posed nudity, but about a seventh of them are appalling images of the abuse of young children".

Ball-Nossa was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.