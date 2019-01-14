Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The arrested teenager has been questioned on suspicion of supplying class A drugs

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenager, who is believed to have taken high-purity ecstasy, fell critically on New Year's Eve.

The teenager, also aged 16, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after collapsing in Bilton Road, Rugby, on 31 December, Warwickshire Police said.

Officers questioned the arrested boy, who is from Rugby, on Sunday on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

He was released under investigation.

Police seized a quantity of tablets stamped with the Audi logo and letters 'AU', containing high-purity MDMA, at the scene where the unconscious teen was found.

Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was discovered by a passer-by collapsed on a road in Rugby on New Year's Eve

