Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The fox would be released back into the wild, once rehabilitated, the RSPCA said

A fox was "lucky to survive" after his leg was impaled on a metal fence railing, animal charity the RSPCA said.

He got into difficulty while trying to jump over the fence in the garden of a house in Tile Hill Lane, Coventry.

The animal could have been in the position all night, but the metal post "missed vital arteries by millimetres".

The charity stated he was said to be "doing well" at a rehabilitation centre. When the fox has recovered, he will be released back into the wild.

The animal was also found to have a gun pellet embedded in his body from a previous attack.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The animal charity stated he was said to be "doing well" at a rehabilitation centre

He got into difficulty on Sunday morning and the homeowner came across the fox when she let her dog out on the garden at 08:30 GMT.

Animal welfare officer Adam McConkey said: "We have no idea of knowing how long he had been in this position but as foxes are nocturnal it could have been potentially all night.

"I was able to lift the fox from the post and safely into a crate, but it wasn't easy as he weighed about 7kg.

"As soon as he was in the box he was running around which was a good sign."

The fox was taken to Vale Wildlife Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre near Evesham.

