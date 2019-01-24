Image copyright Google Image caption The police car was on a 999 call when the woman was struck on Coventry Road

A woman has died after she was hit by a police car responding to an emergency call in Warwickshire.

She was struck by the marked force vehicle at about midday on Coventry Road, Nuneaton.

Officers gave the woman first aid at the scene until paramedics arrived, but she later died in hospital.

Warwickshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family at this very difficult time."

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).