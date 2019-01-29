Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found at about 05:40 as the school was unlocked

A member of staff has been found dead at a school.

The site staff member was found dead at Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College in Rugby, Warwickshire, as it was being unlocked, the school said.

The man in his 50s was discovered at about 05:40 GMT and the school has closed for the day on police advice.

Police said officers were called to the school after reports of concern for the man's welfare and that his death was not being treated as suspicious.

His next of kin has been informed, the Warwickshire force said, and the school is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

The school, on Newbold Road, said it was a "huge shock for our entire school community", adding: "Our thoughts and prayers go to our colleague's family and friends at this very sad time".

In a statement it said "as many parents and carers as possible" had been told about the closure and that emotional support will be offered to staff and students affected by the "tragic incident".

The school has just over 1,000 pupils aged between 11 and 16.

