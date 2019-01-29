Image copyright Google Image caption Myton School, in Warwick, said the governor had stepped down with "immediate effect"

A school governor has resigned after being arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Myton School, in Warwick, said the man had stepped down with immediate effect.

The secondary school said it had carried out all necessary checks and pupil safeguarding was its "highest priority".

Warwickshire Police confirmed a 67-year-old from Warwick had been held in Manchester and subsequently released on conditional bail.

In a statement on its website, the school said: "The governor was only appointed in September 2018 and his appointment was confirmed only after the school had carried out all necessary DBS checks.

"During his short tenure the school followed its safeguarding processes at all times and following a meeting with the police, we can confirm that none of the allegations relate to the school or its pupils."

It said it would not be commenting further during the police investigation.

