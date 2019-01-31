Image caption Mr Longden's comments related to unauthorised traveller encampments

A councillor has resigned from his cabinet position after describing residents as "brain dead" and "morons".

Barry Longden's comments on Facebook were directed at residents complaining about illegal traveller camps.

Former mayor and Labour member Mr Longden quit his housing, health and communities role for Bedford and Nuneaton Borough Council on Wednesday.

He remains a representative of the Kingswood ward.

A spokeswoman for the authority said his cabinet replacement was being sought.

Mr Longden said he was unable to comment due to a forthcoming standards committee hearing.

The Nuneaton Labour party has been contacted for comment.

Mr Longden, who also said the residents "can't read" in the post earlier this month, formally resigned at an extraordinary council meeting in which opposition members had tabled a no confidence motion.

He quit before it was heard.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Barry Longden posted comments in Nuneaton community groups on Facebook

Mr Longen had said previously that his words - in an email to councillors as well as Facebook - were directed at residents making "nasty" comments and told the BBC while he would not resign, he would not stand for election in 2020.

He also said problems with illegal traveller sites across the borough had been going on for months, but denied the council was not handling the situation.

His comments, he said, were directed at about 50 to 60 residents and were made to support council staff "who had suffered vile comments" from "keyboard warriors".

Kris Wilson, leader of the council's Conservatives, said: "I do not think he can have a position of authority when he has been calling residents "brain dead" and "morons".

"I was copied into the email to all councillors and senior officers where Councillor Longden called residents who didn't agree with him these names and several people have spoken to me to tell me they were very upset by it."