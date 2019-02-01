Image caption The burst pipe under the school had been leaking "for months"

A school which was facing a £26,000 water bill following an underground leak caused by a burst pipe has had the charges reduced to £850.

Water Orton Primary School in Warwickshire got the bill for the burst pipe repairs two weeks ago.

Headteacher Carl Lewis had said he feared he might have to make redundancies in order to pay it.

Water Plus has said it has recalculated the bill and is happy to have resolved the matter with the school.

Mr Lewis said the news came as a "great relief" to everyone concerned.

Image caption Headteacher Carl Lewis said the school can "now get back to focussing on the children's learning"

The leak had been running for a number of months, the water company previously said.

The initial £26,000 bill cost about the same as a newly qualified teacher or two teaching assistants for the 140-year-old school, Mr Lewis said.

In a statement released by the school it said: "Severn Trent and Water Plus have reviewed the situation and have concluded that there is no evidence to suggest that such a large amount of water could have escaped onto the school property.

"Water Plus have therefore, recalculated the school's bill based on previous and most recent accurate meter readings and reissued the bill for £849.41."

Mr Lewis said: "There are many demands on schools' finances in the current climate and it is a great relief to myself staff, governors and parents at school that we will not have to make any staffing cuts and we can now get back to focussing on the children's learning."

