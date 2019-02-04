Teacher denies assaulting boy, four

Image copyright Google Image caption A pre-trial hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court was told Ian Webber denies an allegation he "smacked" the boy

A teacher has appeared in court charged with assaulting a four-year-old boy.

Ian Webber, 54, of Fairfields Hill, Polesworth, north Warwickshire, denies a charge of assaulting the youngster by beating in May last year.

A pre-trial hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court was told he denies an allegation he "smacked" the boy, whose identity cannot be reported, at a West Midlands school.

Mr Webber is due to face trial on 26 February.