Image copyright PADDY ADAMS Image caption Paddy Adams described his mother as an "absolute saint"

A mother killed in a crash has been described as "an absolute saint" by her son.

Maggie Adams, 60, of Brownsover, died when she was hit by a car on Bilton Road, Rugby, on Sunday evening.

She leaves behind two sons and her husband, for whom she was a "full-time carer".

Son Paddy Adams, 24, said his mother "would do anything for everyone" and that her death came as a "massive shock".

Speaking on BBC radio Coventry and Warwickshire earlier, he said: "She was always volunteering in charity shops, she did mornings at the church, she did coffee breaks, there's just so much she used to do.

"It's a massive shock and I don't think you can ever be prepared for this. I was never ready for that phone call."

Mr Adams said he hoped a fundraising page, which has raised more than £1,500 so far, would help to give his mum "the send off she deserves".

"The amount of support we've received is just overwhelming and I'm truly grateful for all of it," he said.

"After everything she's gone through for everybody this is the last thing that I can do to finally say goodbye to her", he said.

She wanted "a horse and carriage, because she loved horses", added Mr Adams.

Two men arrested in connection with the incident have since been released under investigation, Warwickshire Police said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.