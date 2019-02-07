Image copyright Google Image caption It is planned to have the flats at Rounds Gardens emptied by March 2022

Three tower blocks are set to be demolished over fears their floors could collapse in a fire.

The 50-year-old blocks in Rounds Gardens, Rugby, are at risk of failing in a serious fire or explosion, a Rugby Borough Council report said.

New homes will replace the blocks and it is planned to have the flats empty by March 2022.

Council leader Michael Stokes said it had been a tough decision, but it was a chance to provide high-quality homes.

Tenants will receive compensation and help finding new accommodation.

The plans were approved at a full council meeting on Tuesday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Members approved plans to replace the 189 flats with 221 new homes.

A report presented to the council said: "Should a shock event such as a serious fire or explosion occur, the floor above would fail.

"The blocks must be repaired or replaced."

The flats were also hard to heat and affected by damp, the report added.

Mr Stokes said: "It is very clear that our main priority in this is about the welfare and the safety of all of our residents and it is not something we take lightly to make a decision such as this."

"Because of the workmanship going back 50 or 60 years, it means we can't continue to take a risk and we unfortunately have to ask people to leave their homes. That is always a very difficult decision and one we will be taking with a heavy heart," he added.

