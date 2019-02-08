Image caption Hillmorton Lane has been closed for another four weeks

A road has been shut hours after it re-opened following three months of roadworks amid concerns the new layout is damaging vehicles.

Locals claim vehicles have been "grounded" on the stretch of Hillmorton Lane, near Rugby, after a new junction was erected on the steep hill.

A local resident said his suspension "crunched hard" on the surface.

Warwickshire County Council admitted "alignment may potentially have been damaging to the vehicles."

New construction and resurfacing works will mean the road will be closed for at least a month.

The decision comes after traffic had been halted for 12 weeks when the junction was built.

Warwickshire Country Council said it is working with contractors to fix gradient issues on the stretch of road, which connects Rugby link road to Hillmorton Lane and The Kent.

Image caption A view from The Kent side of the roadworks

A spokeswoman said: "Upon opening the road, and subjecting it to normal conditions, it came to light that there was an issue with its alignment which may potentially have been damaging to the vehicles of road users.

"The county council approved the closure of the road for a further four weeks to enable remedial work to be carried out."

A van driver, who lives close to the developed site, told the BBC: "The angle is so high, like 45 degrees, it's nearly ripping your bumper off.

"The suspension crunched hard. It didn't feel safe."

A spokesman for Galliford Try Infrastructure, who constructed the junction, added: "We're aware of the issues with the Rugby link road and are currently working with our client, Warwickshire County Council, to resolve them."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.