Image copyright David Clarke Image caption Walkers went outside Joseph Arch's cottage

A walk has taken place to celebrate the life of an MP who championed farm workers' employment rights in the 19th Century.

The five-mile walk was held from Joseph Arch's home in Barford, Warwickshire, to Wellesbourne.

Mr Arch, who died in 1919, founded a Warwickshire union for agricultural workers and went on to be national president, event organisers said.

The initiative included wreath laying at his grave in Barford.

Image copyright David Clarke Image caption The walkers visited Joseph Arch's grave in Barford

Image copyright David Clarke Image caption Joseph Arch founded a Warwickshire union for agricultural workers, walk organisers said

The event was organised by Wellesbourne Allotment Association, which voted last month to reject a proposal from the Church of England over plans to sell off allotment land to build 50 new homes.

The site at Wellesbourne has been used to grow produce for more than 170 years.

Plot holders were asked to consider proposals from the Diocese of Coventry to develop part of the site in return for land next to a flood plain, the association has said.

A spokesman for the diocese has said a committee thanked the allotment group "for considering its offer of an alternative site which has improved facilities and security of tenure".

He said: "The association's decision will be presented to the next meeting of the committee where members will give further consideration to a way forward."

