A student union has suspended the activities of a sports club after two people were pictured wearing anti-Semitic T-shirts on a night out.

The pair, from Coventry University, wore tops branded with a Swastika and other racist scrawled slogans.

The university said they would be taking disciplinary action following their probe.

Its student union said it would not tolerate hate crime, while the Jewish students union said it was "dismayed".

Pictures of the men were circulated on social media after they were snapped on a society's night out at a nightclub in Coventry.

The written T-shirt gatherings are popular among student life, but some events have been criticised for providing a platform for "hate speech."

Tochukwu Ajare, president of Coventry University Student Union (CUSU), said: "We were made aware of images on social media of two of our students wearing T-shirts with anti-Semitic and other offensive imagery and writing on them.

"We understand these pictures were taken during a social event at a CUSU-affiliated sports club.

"We have immediately suspended the club while we look into the matter. We do not tolerate anti-Semitism or any form of hate crime.

"We will fully support the university in any disciplinary action it may take."

A Coventry University spokesman said: "We are deeply concerned about this matter. We are investigating and we will take disciplinary action against any student of the university who is involved."

The university would not confirm which sports club had been suspended.

The Union of Jewish Students said universities need to do more to combat anti-Semitism.

