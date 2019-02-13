Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was a resident of Overslade Care Home in Overslade Lane, Rugby

A senior nurse manager at a care home has been charged over alleged neglect of a resident who died.

Catalina Ferchiu, 54, of Pool Close, Rugby, was charged after an 87-year-old woman suffered "unexplained injuries", Warwickshire Police said.

The woman, a resident of Barchester Overslade House, Rugby, died in hospital on 23 February 2018. She was admitted with chest injuries.

Ms Ferchiu will appear at Warwick Magistrates' Court on 13 March.

A spokesman for Barchester Healthcare which runs the home said Ms Ferchiu was immediately suspended after the allegations emerged and then dismissed following an internal investigation.

Officers said that the cause of death of the woman, who has not been named, was sepsis with pneumonia.

She had been hospitalised for severe shock caused by chest and upper limb injuries.

Ms Ferchiu has been charged with ill treatment or wilful neglect of an individual.

