Image copyright Local Democracy Reporting Service Image caption Ergun Sahillioglu, pictured with his dog Lottie, was fined on Hearsall Common

It cost more than tuppence to feed the birds in a West Midlands park after one man was given a £50 fine for littering.

Council officers accused Ergun Sahillioglu of littering in Hearsall Common, Earlsdon, Coventry, after he fed bread to seagulls.

Councillor Allan Andrews, who was approached by Mr Sahillioglu for help, criticised the fine as a "staggering overreaction".

The money has now been refunded by the city council.

Mr Sahillioglu, 55, said he was left "shocked and hurt" after receiving the fine for feeding the birds on 29 January, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

He said there were no signs informing him he was committing an offence.

He contacted Mr Andrews who met with senior officers to relay his own concerns "about how this matter has been handled".

On Wednesday, Mr Sahillioglu received a letter from the city council notifying him his money will be refunded.

The council said it had agreed to refund the fine "as a gesture of goodwill" and it will put new signs in parks where feeding birds is classed as littering.

"We will also look to update our website to make it clear that feeding the birds can be classed as littering - especially if there is an excess amount of food," the authority added.

