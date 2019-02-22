Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Kamil Malag was serving a 15-week sentence for sexual assault, police said

A sex attacker has absconded from a prison van while on his way to a jail in Worcestershire.

Kamil Malag was returning to HMP Hewell after unsuccessfully appealing against his 15-week sentence for sexual assault at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

He escaped near junction nine of the M42 in Coleshill, Warwickshire, at about 19:15 GMT on Thursday.

The 36-year-old, from Smethwick, also has links with Warley and Handsworth in the West Midlands, police said.

He is described as white, about 6ft tall, of medium build, with receding dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has a gold tooth and two tattoos on his neck.

He was thought to be wearing blue jeans, a yellow T-shirt and grey trainers.

